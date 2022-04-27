Like most Americans, I keep asking how did this happen?
Why do homes cost 11-18% more per year, pricing many out of the housing market, why did lumber and building materials double in price, why did gas increase 40%, why did basic groceries become almost unaffordable for many Americans, why are we embroiled in a new war?
Prices for everything are up, up and away with no end in sight! All this in just one year! Why did this happen? In my simplistic view it is 3 fold.
• ABDICATION When the rule of law is diminished or ignored and the first responsibility of any government to keep it’s citizens safe, is abandoned for a supposedly higher purpose with a false and confusing conclusion the results are catastrophic. When common sense is replaced by a false ideologue that proposes civilization will end if their wisdom for clean air is not followed precisely and when it is a great theory but will in turn destroy an economy and a nation, we are seeing the results. When you replace theory with wisdom and common sense, economies can collapse.
• INFLATION This did not happen by accident but rather by devious design. If you want to put a citizenry in electric cars, on public transportation, on bicycles or mopeds, how would you do it! To see how only look at Amsterdam in the Netherlands. There are few cars but millions of bicycles parked on multi story garages that once parked automobiles. Gasoline is unaffordable for the vast population but not for the elite governing class. Our new policy for oil and natural gas is “don’t drill” rather learn the fine art of begging our enemies as you bow at their feet. A once great nation reduced to a beggar nation of energy paupers.
• INVASION Of the many hundreds of nations in the world where you are refused entry or placed in prison if you do enter, guess which is the only one that invites millions to cross their borders with open arms and an open checkbook? ONLY ANERICA!!! Give us your criminals, your terrorists, your diseased, your uneducated, your huddled masses seeking to do us harm and our government will support them, house them, provide healthcare, educate them and so much more all for free. We only ask that after we have achieved citizenship for you that you vote as we ask.
All I can say is, God save this once great God fearing nation!
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
