You should be reading this Article on April 1st known as “APRIL FOOLS DAY”!
How appropriate since we are all getting ready to experience the greatest April Fool of our lives known as “INFLATION”. The past has proven that the unlimited spending and printing of money by the Federal Government, whether for wars, domestic programs or other good causes has resulted in time in run-away inflation.
If you have any doubt look at Venezuela where inflation has hit as high as 1,000% per year. Last week I took a look at the good side of inflation.
Today I will look at the “SOMEWHAT” SIDE and the ‘UGLY” side. If the good side of inflation is it makes some millionaires, the ugly side is it makes more paupers, it is the ultimate poverty maker for so many. The simplest definition is you end up paying more for less. Inflation is the silent and un-noticed thief of many. Here are the other 2 sides of inflation:
• THE SOMEWHAT SIDE Inflation will make homeowners feel wealthier because their home is worth more. However, when you sell, the home you buy will cost more or the place you rent will go up every year. The car you own will be worth more when you trade it, but the car you buy will cost more. Today you see more pick-up trucks sitting on the used vehicle lot because a new truck and a 3 year-old used one are so close in price. One more example of paper wealth not real wealth. Inflation usually results in lower unemployment because everyone has to work to keep up.
• THE UGLY SIDE Those who lose the most during inflation are people living on fixed incomes that do not adjust with inflation and the ones holding onto their cash. While cash may be great in a stable economy or at times of deflation when everything costs less, during inflation, cash has been called the silent wealth killer. As taxes increase, fees go up and all things cost more the cash you are holding buys and pays for less every year. If you are not monitoring your investments during high inflation you can end up losing. An investment that does not grow at least as fast as inflation is a long-term loser.
Many today, as in the past are investing in real estate as a hedge against inflation. More long-term wealth has been created by real estate than any other investment.
On the Local Scene
THE SHOPPES AT COTTONPORT 215 Trenton Street, West Monroe has sold for $475,000. The 6,569 sf sold for $72.30 psf.
RAB Inc., 6605 Cypress, West Monroe has their new location under construction one block east of their current location in the 6500 block of Cypress.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.