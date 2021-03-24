Let’s start with an exercise! Men reach and grab your wallet, ladies hold your purse tight!
Now watch as your money magically disappears or at least it’s purchasing power. During the Civil War they had a saying, “a wheelbarrow full of money would only buy a loaf of bread.”
It may never get that bad, but it is going to get much worse than the l.2% to 2% inflation that we have seen in recent years. Someone said why collect taxes at all if we run our government on printed money and loans from foreign countries. In conversation this week I suggested we could see 6% to 8% inflation. Their reply was probably much worse. Think Jimmy Carter!
Let’s look at what that will look like in the future:
THE GOOD inflation has made many millionaires. Those who have protected their wealth with inflation proof investments that have “pricing power”. These are sometimes called grocery store commodity investments such as rice, corn, wheat and all things we must have to live and survive. Other items include precious metals such as gold, silver, copper, et. Another possibility is fast food restaurants such as McDonalds, Wendy’s or Burger King. These are all “pricing power” investments that can raise their prices to adjust for inflation.
And of course, my favorite, real estate, A.J. Burns quoted Core Logic that the average home value increased 10% last year. I have seen real estate values increase 20-25% per year during the 12% inflation period of the Jimmy Carter years. If you own rental property you can raise the rent to cover additional cost and keep up with inflation. With that in mind, you can still do a 1031 Tax Free Exchange but someday soon it may disappear as part of the get rid of all deductions and raise all taxes movement.
Next week I will discuss the ugly side of the coming inflation.
On the Local Scene
GENE’S TIRES is relocating from their current location on Cypress St., West Monroe, to their new location (under construction) at Cypress St. and Church St., West Monroe.
THE TOOL TOWN/TRADING POST building at 704 N. 7th St., West Monroe, has sold for $375,000. This 5,570 SF building has sold for $67.32 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
