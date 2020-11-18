We live in an inflationary world whether we like it or not. We hear on the news that inflation is under control at an annual rate of 1% or 2%.
Yet the evidence to the contrary is around us everywhere. The truck I purchased in 2007 for $23,000 today sells for $47,000. And yet we are told inflation is under control. That is only because they have taken the common items we use and removed them from the inflationary calculation. I purchased a home for $35,000 ($19.50 psf) in 1980. Today a comparable home sells for more than $200,000 ($100 psf) What has caused this massive increase in value?
As we have transitioned from an Agrarian society of farmers to an urban one of city dwellers and from a debt free society to one where debt is acceptable and expected, we have become immune to the national debt and its little noticed affect on our lives. The national debt has moved in just a few short years from $16 trillion to $25.6 trillion. And too often we say, “So what!”
That debt and the free printing of money has had a significant affect on all our lives. It has inflated the cost of almost everything we buy. However, it has not resulted in the retention of value too often, in what we sell. For example a car is worth much less when we sell it. The same for furniture, appliances or a boat. While at the same time a dollar will buy much less in the future.
What has maintained it’s value? Gold, silver and precious metals still have real value. However, the greatest appreciation in value remains real estate. While the dollar continues to decline, if we are holding dollars, and will buy less, real estate continues it’s upward spiral in value. The average annual increase in value for a home is 5% to 8% depending on location.
On the Local Scene
The FORMER ARAMARK BUILDING 101Pavillion Circle, West Monroe (behind the IKE) sold for $785,000. The 7,350 sf building sold for $106.80 psf.
The former KELLY SERVICES BUILDING 3133 Mercedes Drive, Monroe has sold for $175,000. The 2,160 sf building sold for $81 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
