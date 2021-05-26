If you think inflation is just around the corner you may be sadly mistaken and if you own your home, you are richer today than in 2020.
The economists may say that inflation is coming but if you are in the building business it has already arrived. The results can be seen as fewer homes are under construction even in newer subdivisions. It also appears some real estate appraisers have not kept up with the rising costs, making the financing of homes more difficult. What has caused this inflation in home prices?
By way of example, the price of lumber has gone up over 300% since mid-2020. An 8’ 2x4 cost under $2.00 a few months ago, today that cost is $7 to $8. A roll of wire that cost $52 in 2020 today the cost is over $200.
Contractors that build on a “cost plus” basis are having trouble convincing the custom home buyer of the final cost and collecting in some cases. The cost of a new spec home depending on the size and finishes can run $140 to $250 psf. These and other developments are forcing many building contractors out of business.
An existing 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with modern upgrades and 1,300 sf sold in 2008 for $112,000 or $85 psf and recently resold for $225,000 or $170 psf. A home built in 1997, 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1,300 sf sold in 1997 for $57,500 or $43 psf and today it sold for $90,000 or $67 psf without any upgrades.
So, if you are in the market to purchase a home you may be late to the party but not too late!
On the Local Scene
The former MOVEMENT MORTGAGE BUILDING at 1804 N. 18th, Monroe has sold for $900,000. The 3,400 sf building sold for $264 psf.
The WING STOP SHOPPING CENTER 2503 Sterlington Road, Monroe (across from the Paul Michael Store) has sold for $310,000. The 6,600 sf Center sold for $ 47 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.