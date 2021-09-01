Commercial real estate investors are moving back into the commercial market at pre-pandemic levels.
The Sunbelt states are reaping the highest volume of sales. The market is driven by a sense that the worst of the pandemic is past, low interest rates and the new demands by labor unions continuing to drive the cost of operations higher in many northern and western states.
Suburban offices are preferred over downtown offices. The demand for warehouse space has exploded as companies try to stock supplies and parts for future sales.
Real Capital Analytics, a data and research firm, wrote, “Investors purchased $144 billion of U.S. commercial properties in the 2nd Quarter of 2021.
A 14% increase over 2015-2019. One company has spent $1.9 billion on U.S. real estate investments in 2021 compared to only $202 million in the first half of 2020.
The biggest benefits of the rise in commercial investment properties have come to the cities in the south.
These are the same cities that have seen the greatest population growth, even during the pandemic. Record 2021 commercial sales have occurred in Dallas, Atlanta, Austin, Tampa, Nashville and San Antonio.
However, not every sector of the commercial market has had a record recovery. The continued growth of the, “remote work” phenom that has become accepted in the workplace has had a negative effect on expansion of new downtown office space, especially in large metropolitan cities.
On the Local Scene
IBERIABANK is changing its name to FIRST HORIZON BANK
PETERBUILT TRUCK CENTER is opening a parts-service-sales center on Frontage Road, Monroe. Renovation on the new warehouse facility is currently underway.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
