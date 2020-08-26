Most real estate investors are familiar with the IRS 1031 Tax Deferred Rule and its requirements to qualify.
This provides an investor the right to do a “like kind” exchange by identifying the exchange property within 45 days and closing on the exchange property within 180 days. Many investors object to the provision to invest in another ‘like kind’ property even though its definition has been broadened to include any real estate that is not a personal residence of the buyer. If I sell an apartment complex or a warehouse or a commercial building, I can invest under the 1031 Rule into timber land or any other real estate and qualify.
However, there is another little-known IRS Rule, that Real Estate Weekly calls, “real estate’s best kept secret”. It has been called 1031 on steroids. It is called the 721 IRS Exchange Rule. Under the 721 unlike the 1031, you can exchange your capital gains into a portfolio of properties versus just one property. It will also allow an investor to get into REITS (Real Estate Investment Trusts) unlike the 1031. So instead of finding just one “like Kind” property you can take the exchange monies and invest with a fund. The 721 opens up any many other options that are not available under the 1031 Rules.
Before investing always consult your CPA or Tax Attorney for advice.
On the Local Scene
The former MEDICAL BUILDING at 1107 Glenwood Drive (facing I-20), West Monroe has been sold for $825,000. The 6,930 sf building sold for $119 psf.
The former RESURRECTION CHURCH 603 N. 4th Street, West Monroe has been leased to TENNANT FUNERAL HOME.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
