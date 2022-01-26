I heard this week that lumber prices doubled in one day, along with other price increases in recent months, such as the same roll of wire that cost $30 now costing $200.
OSB Board that was $8 is now $60 and the list is almost endless. Electrical Circuit Breakers that cost $20 are now $130.
This is why the 3,200 sf new home I built in 1979 for $128,000 ($40 psf) and thought it was way too expensive then, today would cost $400,000 ($125psf).
I keep asking myself is it only inflation or could there be other factors at work? A $100,000 home with a 2% inflation in five years would only cost $110,406. It appears there is much more than the low inflation we have experienced in recent years driving these cost of building increases.
If you are living in a home built in 2020 your flooring was probably imported from Canada or China. We imported $4.5 billion in framing lumber from Canada and the Commerce Department doubled the tariffs on lumber from Canada effective Nov. 24, 2021 from 9% to 18%.
In volume, all American building product imports are up 36% in 2021, the highest in 15 years. The steel that is used in your home construction, appliances, etc. is mostly imported from China. China produces 1,064 metric tons of steel a year while America only produces 72 metric tons a year.
Add to all of this a “greed factor” in some domestic and foreign suppliers, the forest fires in California and the lack of all things produced in the U.S. It is not surprising that new home prices are up an average of 17% from a year ago.
Just think, two years ago we were on our way to correcting many of the causes for these price increases by moving manufacturing back home and keeping inflation low.
On the Local Scene
I reported last week that the FORMER RITE AID BUILDING 1801 Louisville Avenue (at N. 18th St.) Monroe had been sold. It has now been sold again to Centric Federal Credit Union for $1,780,000.
The 10 ACRES ON WALLACE DEAN ROAD, West Monroe (that has been a vegetable farm for many years and owned by the Shields family) has sold for $1,050,000. The new owners will build four-plex apartments on the site.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
