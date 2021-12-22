This Saturday much of the world will stop the turmoil of business, commerce will cease, families will gather and grace will be said for a year like non-other.
We will give thanks as we emerge from a dark period in human history like we could not have imagined three years ago.
Over 800,000 Americans and millions around the world will leave an empty chair at the dinner table caused by an unforeseen epidemic.
Today I see signs of life returning to normal. Everywhere I go there are mask-less shoppers. Churches are celebrating with Christmas programs, carols are in the air, children are singing and homes are lit with festive lights. The indomitable American spirit has risen from the hopeless ashes of the past two years to show us the way to full recovery.
In spite of those who would destroy our liberties, we have said we will no longer listen to the doomsayers and this season we will meet and rejoice together as we celebrate an event that changed the course of human history over 2000 years ago, when a Savior was born and we still pause to celebrate His birth.
Sometimes a new and brighter light can follow the darkest events in history.
Remember the destruction of World War II that saw magnificent cities reduced to ashes and rubble only to rise again more splendid than ever before.
With hope in our hearts and determined spirits we will begin our journey back to normal this Christmas Season.
On the Local Scene
The WAREHOUSE/INDUSTRIAL BUILDING at 1807 Pine Street, (corner Pine and N. 19th Street) Monroe has sold for $640,000. The 13,317 sf building sold for $48 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
By Rev. John T. Mabray
Covenant Presbyterian Church
“This is the wonderful exchange which, out of his measureless benevolence, he has made with us: That, becoming son of man with us, he has made us sons of God with him; that, by his descent to earth, he has prepared an ascent to heaven for us; that, by taking on our mortality, he has conferred his immortality upon us; that, accepting our weakness, he has strengthened us by his power; that, receiving our poverty unto himself, he has transferred his wealth to us; that, taking the weight of our iniquity upon himself (which oppressed us), he has clothed us with his righteousness.”
John Calvin, The Institutes of the Christian Religion Read more
