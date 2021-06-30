In a few days America will celebrate the 4th of July known as Independence Day.
Whether you are red, white, black or brown you are a beneficiary of this event. Your life would be drastically different if those who signed the Declaration of Independence and risked their fortunes, their lives and the lives of their families had refused to do so. Life and fortunes would not exist as we know it today as a colony of Britain. Would our leaders today risk their lives and fortunes to defend, declare and protect our freedoms?
Why was it so important for our founding fathers to seek freedom and independence? The American Revolution was caused by 3 reasons that every American should know.
• TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION Britain was deep in debt and the only way they saw out was to tax the colonists. Since the colonists had no representation in Britain they became the solution to Britain’s debt problem. So, they began the confiscation of wealth! Sound familiar!!!
• GUN CONFISCATION Knowing they would have a hard time with the colonists submitting to wealth confiscation if the colonists all had guns. They attempted to disarm the colonists which created the Battles of Lexington and Concord, the beginning of the Revolutionary War. Those who forget what history has taught us are bound to repeat it!!!
• CONTINENTAL CONGRESS An assembly of a representative from each colony to discuss independence. In the end they agreed that their lives and fortunes were not as important as securing freedom from their oppressor for all generations to follow. It is their courage that has bought us our freedoms, our fortunes, our American way of life which has become the envy of the world. “OH, SAY DOES THAT STAR SPANGLED BANNER STILL WAVE OVER THE LAND OF THE FREE AND THE HOME OF THE BRAVE”???
On the Local Scene
The 2.45 Acres at 2903 LOUISVILLE AVE., Monroe has been sold for $565,000. The property sold for $5.29 post and is located on the east side of the closed Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union Branch Building
The former MONROE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER 1470 Garrett Road, Monroe has sold for $500,000. The 12,450 sf building sold for $40 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.