Joe and Mary have found the home they want and have signed a contract to purchase.
They have made application with a mortgage company and have been approved based on the information that they were provided. They find close to closing that they have lost their loan approval, not knowing that the mortgage company monitors their credit and debt ratio and other information until the day of closing. What could they have done to lose their loan approval?
• CHANGED JOBS Joe had a better offer and quit his job for a better one just before closing. Due to this Joe no longer has a history with his current employer. His job history had now changed and since his loan approval was based on his past employment and the new job was not salary based but commission only, his income status had changed. The mortgage company denied the mortgage based on a change in jobs and income status.
• NEW DEBT Since they were moving into a larger home in a higher income neighborhood Joe decided he needed a better car and financed the purchase. Mary realized she did not have the furniture to fill or fit her new home so she also financed the purchase of new furniture. She wanted to have the new furniture moved into her new home the day after closing. The mortgage company monitoring their debt ratio recognized the change and denied their loan based on the new debt to income ratio.
• LACK OF INFORMATION Joe failed to provide the information to the mortgage company that he had defaulted on a debt, thinking the mortgage company would either not discover it or consider it too old to matter. Unfortunately, after preliminary loan approval, they discovered the debt default and rescinded the preliminary approval.
• ARRESTS Joe and Mary met with a mortgage company loan officer and provided their financial information. The loan officer encouraged them to proceed with their purchase based on their information. However, during the loan application process they discovered that Joe had a long history of multiple arrests and late payments on multiple debts. They never received formal loan approval.
On the Local Scene
THE OUACHITA RV PARK 7300 Frontage Road, Monroe has been sold for $850,000. The RV park contained 7.72 acres
FORMER JOHNNY’S PIZZA, 1707 McKeen Place, Monroe has been sold for $250,000. The 2,589 sf restaurant building sold for $96.50 psf.
