Last week I discussed the crisis occurring in the housing market, as prices increased beyond the ability of many middle-income families to afford.
This has shut out many first time home buyers from the market even with low interest rates and government programs to assist with lower down payments.
Any time prices inflate beyond the ability of a large portion of the market to afford there will be an adjustment in the market or the market will find a way to counter the inflationary prices. We are seeing those counter measures begin to come into play as listed below:
MODULAR HOMES According to the Census Bureau, the modular home industry is scheduled to deliver more than 100,000 manufactured homes this year for the first time since 2006.
They must convince the home buying market that homes built in factories are safe and risk free. Generally, they are sold without the land which results in a higher interest rate.
This movement to manufactured homes is also the result of better quality construction with many of the amenities of site-built homes. It is also the result of only 21% of site-built homes sold in September, 2021 priced under $300,000 with the average price of homes sold in the Western states topping $500,000.
HOME UPGRADE PROJECTS Many homeowners are using the increased equity in their homes to make improvements that add to greater enjoyment rather than just increase value.
In the past home improvements were geared to increase value, while today it is more toward living enjoyment such as an outdoor kitchen and even solar panels.
The most popular home projects are renovating a room to an office or studio, adding a new room or bathroom and adding a pool or hot tub.
On the Local Scene
The TWO-STORY OFFICE BUILDING 1309 Louisville Avenue, Monroe has sold for $350,000. The 18,746 sf building sold for $18.67 psf.
The MR. ELECTRIC BUILDING 202 Commercial Circle, West Monroe sold for $300,000 or $120 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
