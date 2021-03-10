No year has shown more difference in the residential and commercial real estate markets than 2020.
This was the year that was to mark the 12th consecutive year of improvement in the sale and leasing of commercial property since the recession of 2008. While that was true of the residential market with an unexpected boom in sales, the commercial market in certain sectors has witnessed a significant decline in both vacancy and sales.
Especially is this true in office and hospitality (hotel) properties, where the decline was as much as 68% in sales of properties priced above $2.5 million nationwide. The decline was somewhat less for properties priced under $2.5 million. This has occurred even though the economy is coming back, interest rates are at historic lows and the pandemic appears to be fading.
Investors continue to look for bargains in commercial investment properties and many sellers are open to their offers. While the investor driven market has always been the “bottom feeders”, that fact continues today.
I am seeing some real bargains in the commercial real estate market as investors take advantage of low interest rates and sellers are willing to cash out considering the government instability. I remember in 2008 I saw four-plex apartments that had originally sold for $150,000 sell for $25,000 as “bank owned properties”. Within less than 5 years they were selling for $150,000 to $200,000. When sellers panic investors are ready to take a risk.
On another note, it is predicted that with heavy online sales the retail and grocery stores in the future will reduce their size. What a changing and challenging world we are living in today.
On the Local Scene
The former RENEW DERMA BUILDING 2115 Forsythe Ave., Monroe has sold for $230,000. The 2,382 sf building sold for $96.55 psf.
The building at 101 Pavillion Circle (located behind the Ike Expo Center), West Monroe has sold for $785,000. The 7,350 sf building sold for $106.80 psf
The retail building containing BAYOU CONVENIENCE STORE, A RESTAURANT, TRINITY CHEER AND AN RV PARK at 7595 Hwy. 165N, Monroe has sold for $900,000. The 21,560 sf building sold for $41.74 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.