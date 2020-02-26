Have you ever noticed a sign on a commercial real estate property, that stayed for months or even years and wondered why the property didn’t sell?
The real estate broker is the first and easiest to blame when the seller is often responsible. After you have sold commercial real estate for a few years, you know the reason! You have seen it all and worked with all kind of buyers and sellers. These are often people who have been very successful in their field and have a strong opinion about the value and potential sale of their commercial property. Some think a commercial broker can work miracles and sell their property far above market value.
The following are some of the mistakes I have observed as to why a commercial property does not sell.
• OVERPRICED This represents the No. 1 reason. Most potential buyers will know the value of a property prior to making an offer. They will know what comparable properties have sold for and what the value of the property is to them. Their first offer may have some negotiating room but not the price the seller is asking. Only in real estate does the seller set the price he wants and expect a buyer to pay that price even if it does not reflect the market value. I would not buy a car for thousands more than I could buy the same car down the street. However, I see that all too often in real estate.
• BROKER EXPERIENCE I often tell a seller I am not a miracle worker but if it can be sold by working together, we can get it done. Sometimes you list a property and get a reasonable offer two weeks later. The seller thinks if I don’t accept this offer there will be a better offer later. WRONG! Generally the first offer is a reflection of what the market considers to be the value, and subsequent offers, if any, will be equal or less. Also, the first potential buyer may well be more motivated, for whatever reason, than a later buyer. An experienced broker will know the target market for your property and may well know the possible buyer(s) for your property.
On the Local Scene
THE BEST WAY BUILDING 509 North Service Road (next to the Huddle House) Ruston has been sold for $1,035,000. The 8,100-sf building sold for $127 psf. The sale was for the building and land not for the business, which will continue to operate.
THE 63,000 SF WAREHOUSE 2059 Sterlington Road (next to Ouachita Fertilizer) has sold for $1,155,000. The building sold for $18.33 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
