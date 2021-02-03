Trends in the national market always find their way to the local market eventually, including to Northeast Louisiana.
Today I am using information from an article by Lawrence Yun on the U.S. Economic Outlook in the Realtor magazine. His observation of the 2020 housing market, which performed beyond expectations, driven by low interest rates in the 3% range and predictions for the 2021 market. Even with the pandemic and high unemployment housing sales soared in 2020, propelled by historic low interest rates. Other sectors of the real estate markets are a mixed bag.
OFFICE SPACE With the advent of ZOOM for teleconferencing many companies are adjusting to the new normal of employees working from home. In larger cities, commuting daily to downtown offices has become almost a thing of the past. The new acceptance of “work from home” has created a boom for moving to suburban and rural properties accelerated by the pandemic with social distancing. Nationwide office usage dropped by a combined 74 million square feet in 2020.
SHOPPING MALLS Most malls are struggling with high vacancy. The pandemic has created an ongoing fear of crowds and given rise to e-commerce shopping that will likely continue into the foreseeable future. Both shopping malls and large retail centers have been over-built in the booming past and will now have to re-purpose to survive. While tenants want a rent decrease at renewal time, landlords will need a rent increase to cover future high cost of energy with the new war on fossil fuels.
MULTI-FAMILY APARTMENTS Occupancy is holding steady but under increased rent collection pressure with eviction moratoriums and unemployment. Renters, many of whom would like to transition into home ownership, face sticker shock and future employment uncertainty. The new administration has proposed a $15,000 first-time homeowner tax credit, however in today’s market that is inadequate.
WAREHOUSE AND INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES Of all the real estate sectors, this seems to be one of the brightest spots. The demand for this under developed market is now seeing a resurgence of demand. Long neglected for the more-sexy properties, the vacuum has surfaced and exposed a real shortage in both small and large warehouses.
HOUSING Below are the projections nationwide for the 2021 housing market, with consideration for increased inflation and continued low interest rates:
• Housing Starts – 12.4% increase over 2019 to 1.5 million
• Existing Home Sales – 9.5% increase over 2019 to 6.05 million
• Existing Home Prices – 4.5% increase to $306,300 average price
• New Home Prices – 5.7% increase to $345,800 average price
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
