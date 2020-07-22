Are we open or part open or closed or only partially closed? Do we mask all the time or only sometimes and if we do wear one, which mask is effective and which mask is not?
We tend to go from overly optimistic to listening to the doom-and-gloom naysayers. One thing is certain, everyone you meet will have an opinion.
I have been in the naysayer’s crowd before and learned my lesson. Many moons ago even before the last recession my company managed a large apartment complex in Lafayette, where a four-plex apartment that had been purchased for $150,000 was selling for $25,000. I was among the naysayers and was convinced the market would never recover so I didn’t purchase any. Within three years those same units were selling for $150,000 and today sell for over $300,000. Lesson learned — the market has always recovered and will again!
Commerce in the world marches on, not without its ups and downs, from Marco Polo to the present. Count me in, as one who sees the glass half full, not half empty.
I am not alone. Today in the commercial real estate market in Northeast Louisiana there are over 40 pending sales! These are sales scheduled to close in the coming months and they help indicate a continued optimism in our local economy.
These are the movers and shakers in our community that are convinced there is a return to normalcy in the future and will be the winners in years to come.
It has been many years since I have seen a more active commercial market. I can only guess the reasons. Is it because interest rates are at an historic low or is it because banks are hungry to make commercial loans? Is it spurred by the coming national election or is it a combination of all of these? Who knows? I have learned to never look a gift horse in the mouth, as they say!
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
