They say there is something new every day! We have just seen it happen in Monroe!
Something I have never seen before and I expect neither have you. I have seen former convenience stores with fuel, turned into tire stores, retail stores, mechanic stores and even traditional restaurants. Now there is another use for these old stores that have become obsolete. Their high traffic location and high visibility lends itself to repurposing these buildings.
When I first saw the sign “FISHnChick” at the intersection of Louisville and Lamy Lane, Monroe, I thought how can a traditional restaurant compete in this market, with that building, even at this high traffic location?
Little did I know I was going to see something I have never seen before. A new concept in food service with a limited menu and virtually no drive-through wait time.
How many times have we waited behind three to 10 cars for 5-20 minutes to receive our order because there was only one service- window?
FISHnCHICK has eight order stations. I have gone through several times and never waited more than two minutes for my order to be delivered. Only once have I had to wait for an order station to become available.
On one trip I timed from the time I placed my order until it was delivered and it was exactly one minute. The limited menu is catfish filets or chicken strips served with french fries, bread, dipping sauce and a drink of your choice. There are also larger orders available for parties or tailgating. There is no dine-in, only drive-through service.
The next question is, how was the food? Every time I have found the food to be both hot and very tasty. I predict you will see more FISHnCHICK Restaurants in this area in the future.
On the Local Scene
A new ARBYS RESTAURANT AND POPEYES RESTAURANT are to be built on Hwy. 33 (Farmerville Hwy.) in Ruston
A new CARWASH in Ruston is to be built on Frontage Road. The land was purchased for $1,050,000 or $16.75 psf for the 62,683 sf or 1.439 acres.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.