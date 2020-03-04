Spring is springing, winter is dying and summer is coming! The cold weather is fading fast followed by the pleasant temperatures of spring followed by hot, hot, hot. Spring fever is just around the corner! For some that means a new garden, or a new project but for many it is new home fever. Unlike the flu where a few days will cure it, new home fever may last for days, or months or for some even years. Like the proverbial itch that must eventually be scratched to be cured, new home fever is a close relative.
Today let’s look at what turns me off as a buyer. I know what my requirements are and I know what I am looking for and when I see it, I will instinctively know it. I don’t need to be sold I need information and a visual inspection then, I can then fill in the blanks with my imagination. So as a buyer let’s take a look through the eyes of a buyer.
• OVERPRICED You think I don’t know what similar properties have sold for recently in your area. I DO!!! I am not buying your sentimental attachment or the money you have spent on your home or what you need to sell for to purchase the new home you want. I am also not paying for you to add the realtor fee or often not even the closing cost. I know what is important to me and if you don’t have it or I can’t purchase at a price I can afford to add it I am not interested. For example, I know you spent $35,000 for a pool but it’s value to me is only minimal. Give me a 15-minute walk-through and I can tell you my level of interest and no amount of salesmanship can change that fact.
• UNDERFIXED Unless I am a handyman and looking for a real bargain, I am not interested in putting on a new roof, remodeling the kitchen, adding a bathroom or any other major project. I know you don’t see the peeling paint on the exterior but I do. When I was in the market, I looked at a beautiful home but it had too many potential maintenance issues and consequently I walked away. Many buyers have a home already that needs fixing or major addition or renovation and they are not looking for a replacement with the same issues.
Next week I will continue, LOOKING AT YOUR HOME THROUGH THE EYES OF A BUYER.
On the Local Scene
THE FORSYTHE SHOPPING CENTER 1105-1131 Forsythe Ave. (next to Parkview Church), Monroe has sold for $1,200,000. The 31,205 sf retail center sold for $38.45 psf.
The former J.D. ByRyder Building 1107 Oliver Road, Monroe (across from the Twin City Plaza Shopping Center) has sold for $1,050,000.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
