Someone told me recently “look out inflation is coming”!! They were wrong it is already here. I was told this week that the price of used vehicles is up 30%, while the price of homes continues to rise 10-15% a year and the increase in groceries is a slow rise each week. One bright light on the horizon, I was also told this week that the price of lumber is falling.
Homeownership continues to be a challenge for buyers not only with the increase in price but also the lack of inventory. With new home construction falling, the lack of existing home inventory continues to be a problem. I recently did a search for existing homes in a certain price range, just for curiosity, and found over 30% with pending sales.
What is the cause of this new inflation? The feds printing trillions of dollars at an unprecedented rate, making our dollar worth less and less. The free stimulus money we all received, has a high cost both in terms of inflation and a current depressed employment market.
I recently was approached by someone well fed and healthy, trolling for money in a restaurant parking lot. When I suggested they apply for a job in the restaurant with a “help wanted” sign, I was given a well-rehearsed excuse.
We are hearing much about “income equality” today. All the money in the world will not make income equality between those who work and those who are healthy and choose not to work.
It has been tried in many countries before and failed. However, there are some who believe times have changed and they are smart enough to make it work in America today! If we deny the facts in history we are bound to repeat it every time!
On the Local Scene
The former Fred’s Stores have been closed.. The Store in Sterlington just off Hwy. 165 N. and on Hwy. 2 is now a SPRING MARKET while the store in the Westgate Shopping center on N. 7th West Monroe has become the LIQUIDATION OUTLET.
The new construction on Warren Drive at Carter Street, West Monroe is the expansion of the WALPOLE TIRE STORE.
Bill Roark may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.