John and Sue have decided to sell their home and since the process is so simple, they can do it themselves. Ignoring the legal, practical and required disclosures they proceed to place the home on the market as a “For Sale By Owner.”
The price they have chosen is much more than the home down the street sold for recently since their home has so much more. It has 100 sf more heated area, a fenced back yard, a small metal storage shed and 10’ more frontage on the street.
Besides the other owners sold their home way too cheap so they have priced their home $40,000 more than the neighbors’ sold for and they will not take a penny less. With no realtor fee they will net almost $60,000 more than their neighbors. When they get a buyer, they will ask for a small deposit and have an attorney draw up the deed. They ask themselves, why would anyone ever hire a realtor?
After 12 months with a sign in the yard and no offers and no lookers they ask themselves, what is wrong? Let’s look at what is wrong!
• SUBJECTIVE PRICING They priced their home at what they wanted to sell for and not what the market was willing to pay. A realtor would have provided them with a market analysis and a suggested price based on what the market was willing to pay.
• DISCLOSURE Without a Seller Disclosure Form a buyer would not know if there were any problems with the home such as a leaking roof, a collapsed sewer line, a few electrical plugs that did not work, etc. He would not know the age of the air conditioner or the hot water heater or for that matter the age of the home. All information that allows the seller to get a comfort level with a home purchase.
• MARKETING With only a sign in the front yard, the only people that know the home is For Sale the are the neighbors and someone who drove by. In today’s internet world over 90% of all buyers begin their search for real estate by going to internet sites.
• BEST PROSPECTS I always say the best prospects are often the first ones to inquire or look. They are often tired of looking and ready to make a purchase. They also know the value of a home and whether a home is overpriced.
Believe it or not this scene is repeated many times every year right in our own market!!!
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
