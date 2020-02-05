By the time you read this the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl, the Iowa Caucus has chosen a winner and the President likely has been acquitted.
The nation can now get back to it’s normal business — or so we hope. One of these events will have little or no effect on our lives while the other two events may have a lasting impact on our economy, our lives and our future.
I wrote recently that the world of retail is changing and will impact all our lives in some way. Online shopping and buying has shaken the retail world more than we realize.
In 2019 around 9,200 retail stores closed — including names we are all familiar with such as Payless Shoes, Fred’s, Family Dollar, Sears, Kmart, Game Stop, etc. Already in 2020 1,200 stores have announced at least some store closings including Pier 1 Imports and JC Penney’s. While many continue to pit online against Brick and Mortar Stores a recent ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers) survey showed that if a retailer offers customers both options it will increase sales in both areas.
They further report that for every $100 a customer spends online they will spend $131 in-store with a brick-and-mortar retailer. They further report that where a retailer has a good experience with great service and great products priced right they will build customer loyalty.
On the Local Scene
MEDICAL TEMPS has a new location at 3810 Cypress Street, West Monroe in the new Cypress Hills Office Suite development.
EASON PORTABLE BUILDINGS 1304 Natchitoches Street, West Monroe has been sold for $1,875,000. The 27,000 sf warehouse/office building sold for $69.44 psf. The sale included a total of 3 acres.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
