Last week I looked at the changing world of retail with the introduction of ONLINE SHOPPING.
Today I will discuss the consequences of our decision to shop and buy online. Almost everyone I know uses online shopping either most of the time or at least some of the time. And with the introduction of free and overnight delivery or order online and store pick-up even major retailers and grocers have enter the game.
Many time-conscious buyers no longer want to find a parking place, walk long distances to the store and spend time in a long check-out line. This has all given rise to the growth of the quick in & out stores such as Family Dollar, Dollar General and Dollar Tree.
The retail most affected and will continue to be the most affected is the retail mall. Locally we have already seen Sears and Burlington Coat, both big box retailers, leave Pecanland Mall. This trend will continue as more retailers face the future of online shopping. The rumor in the retail world is J.C. Penny may be the next to fall.
So, what will the shopping malls do with these massive big box vacant spaces? Churches, schools and popular fun facilities are some of the innovative uses. Some malls have developed full entertainment centers such as Circus-like facilities, water parks and massive game rooms. Others have tried to re-divide the space for smaller retailers which often has proven unsuccessful.
The government has provided some relief by requiring online purchasers pay sales tax like brick and mortar stores are required. This still leaves the brick and mortar stores with property taxes, more employees plus high rent and/or mortgages while trying to compete with online prices. As one retailer explained customers will come in the store, find what they like, leave and order online.
Today any shopping mall without a large gaming or recreational presence is in danger of a slow death or a conversion to a large alternate use. This has become the consequences of our online shopping addiction.
On the Local Scene
The former DIESEL TRACTOR REPAIR SHOP 7600 Hwy 165 N., Monroe has sold for $1,000,000. The 12,560 sf office/shop facility sold for $79.61 psf including 9.7 acres.
The OFFICE BUILDING at 1401 N. 18th street, Monroe with 10,000 sf has sold for $1,675,000. The building sold for $167.50 psf. This building is the former Zeagler Music Store and now is the home of Brown Physical Therapy, DB Real Estate and others.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
