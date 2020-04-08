In the spirit of American generosity and compassion we have through the federal or state governments addressed many of the temporary needs of the nation’s citizens.
We have addressed the needs of the unemployed, small businesses and large corporations through the CARE Act. This has been done in the form of stimulus checks to most adult citizens, rental security through July 25 with no evictions for non-payment of rent, low- or no interest loans or even loans with no-pay back provisions. The federal government and/or the state government have placed a hold on tenant evictions through July 25.
In a recent interview, Cashauna Hill, Executive Director of the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center, a non-profit civil rights organization, states that eviction notices or a threat to evict a tenant for non-payment of rent is illegal until July 25th. She goes on the say there is a need for long-term emergency assistance and this highlights the need for systemic changes (whatever that may mean).
The one segment of the market that has been overlooked are the rental property owners. I read that they can get some temporary relief from mortgage payments. However, if there is a significant percentage of unpaid rent, I have not read of any relief for their obligation to pay utilities, insurance, property taxes, maintenance, etc. I am aware that the rent is abated for a period of time and not forgiven, but the question is how many tenants can catch-up three or four months of rent and still keep their current rent paid?
Even if the property owner waives any late fees the catch-up process will be difficult, if not impossible, for many tenants, leaving the property owner with a significant reduction in income. Since many rental property owners after mortgage and all other expenses net only 4% to 10% many will be in serious negative cash flow.
The national, state and local apartment associations need to address this problem with the appropriate authorities before any further relief action is taken.
On the Local Scene
REGIONS BANK is relocating their main office on N. 18th Street at Tower Drive, Monroe to the Premier Plaza Building 1900 N. 18th Street, Monroe. They will occupy the former Chase Bank space.
LOVE’S TRAVEL STOP & COUNTRY STORE will open a new location at I-20 and Hwy. 594 (Millhaven Road). They have purchased 23.8 acres for $2,750,000. This is the former location of the Guide Lamp Facility.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
