I want to share with you a recent article written by David Rosenberg, chief economist of Rosenberg Research and Associates.
Rosenberg has a stellar record in looking at the economic factors that predict the future American economy. His prediction: prepare for a recession this summer. The Feds’ strategy will eventually succeed and push the economy into a recession this summer.
Historically home prices go up 1 or 2 percentage points above the inflation rate. Right now, it is going up 12 percentage points. He says the laws of mean reversion are saying we are going to have anywhere from a 20% to a 30% bear market in real estate. However, he is in the minority among economist in making this prediction. His advice is “Forewarned is forearmed.”
While I do possess a measure of caution in Rosenberg’s prediction, it does appear in the realm of possibility. When inflation drives up the cost of a product, such as a home, unmatched by an equal increase in wages to the point that the average worker can no longer afford the purchase of that product.
And when this continues year after year forcing millions of buyers out of the market for that product, the end result is the product becomes unaffordable. This results in only the few have the ability to purchase, resulting in a massive reduction of the available product or a massive reduction in the price of that product.
What we are seeing in the whole real estate market nationwide is an unprecedented increase in prices year after year that would appear to be unsustainable into the future. As the Fed continues to print money at unprecedented and unsustainable levels the dollar becomes less and less valuable thus the real cause of inflation.
There were 9.82 million single family homes sold in the U.S. in 2020 despite millions of homebuyers priced out of the market.
SURPRISE! SURPRISE! The most expensive city for a one-bedroom apartment is once again New York at $3,100 average rent.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
