In all my years I have never seen the price of houses rise as rapidly as in the past three years, followed by the rapid rise of interest rates.
When the mortgage payment on a 30 year fixed rate home loan goes from 3% to 7% it makes the buying and selling a home impossible for many. The mortgage payment on a $200,000 loan increases almost $400 per month.
Add to that the PMI payment, taxes and insurance and you can have an unaffordable purchase. This phenomenon is affecting the real estate world everywhere.
In the 3rd Quarter alone 2022 compared to the 3rd Quarter 2021 the sale of homes in Ouachita Parish is down 11% or 80 homes.
However, the new home development on the Trenton end of the former Golf Course by Arco is beginning to take shape. The sale of commercial properties is down 15% in the same period. Fortunately, many companies during the Covid period had accumulated cash and are now using it to expand into new areas.
I hear there is a new restaurant possibly coming, Golden Corral is scheduled to open around the first of November, Wendy’s is opening a new restaurant on Cypress at Ashford and remodeling the N. 18th Restauran. A new Custard Store is scheduled to open in West Monroe and Bojangles Restaurant is opening in Monroe on Louisville Avenue and in Ruston. A retail store also is looking in the Monroe market for a new location to build.
The federal government, through its HUD program, is funding projects in affordable housing. I have just assembled the land for a project in Ruston which is under construction and another project in Sterlington and earlier a project in Monroe. This is not Section 8 projects but apartments for middle income families.
On the Local Scene
The SLEEP CENTER OF NELA BUILDING 121 Professional Drive, West Monroe has been sold for $300,000.
The OFFICE/WAREHOUSE BUILDING 2103 Tower Drive, Monroe has sold for $250,000. The 3,000 sf building sold for $83.30 past.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
