Mary has owned her home for 20 years and wants to live there forever.
However, a new highway has been designed that runs through her property and requires the demolition of her home. She refuses to sell even though she has been offered a full appraised price plus extra monies to cover her moving expenses. The construction of the new highway cannot proceed without the acquisition of Mary’s property. What happens now?
The law gives a public body the “Right of Expropriation” also called “Eminent Domain” which grants the government the right to expropriate private property for public use such as a highway, utilities, etc. with payment or compensation. An a ppraisal will establish the fair market value. If the owner is unwilling to accept this value then the property is expropriated in a process which can take several months.
We have recently seen this process with the expansion of Arkansas Road in West Monroe. Sometimes a property owner is unhappy and will not agree to accept the appraised value. If the project has been approved and is ready to start construction there is an alternate process for the government to acquire the property.
This alternate process is called a “Quick Take Expropriation.” The appraised value can be placed in escrow with a court of law and the project continues. The final price is determined by the court and most often reflects the appraised value. I have acquired a large number of Right of Ways for several government entities or public utilities and have seldom encountered a Quick Take Appropriation.
On the Local Scene
FISH & CHICK RESTAURANT is coming to Louisville Avenue and Oliver Road, Monroe
ASCENT HEALTH, 342 DeSiard, Monroe is moving to the corner of Olive Street and 2nd Street. Monroe. Ascent serves families in Northeast Louisiana.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
