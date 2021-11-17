Downtowns are unique developments. When a long-forgotten part of every city experiences a revival, it must find it’s new purpose, if it is not a mall or a power shopping center a small retail center then what is it.
Downtowns fall generally into three categories for re-development — entertainment, corporate business or retail, although often there is a mixture of these. When traveling I often try to visit the downtown areas to view their re-purposed revival or their state of deterioration.
Most I have visited have been successfully re-purposed however a few have been unsuccessful even when re-developed. Every successful downtown revival has four things in common: it has community support, it has city or parish involvement, it has an attraction for people to return and finally it is very safe.
Here are some of the successful Downtown redevelopments I have seen:
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — On a weekend it is packed with people both young and older walking the streets. There are live bands, boutique shops, restaurants and much more. It is a family atmosphere where parents can allow their children to roam the streets. It has a unique atmosphere and for many families, teens and seniors a weekly venture. It is a family event like I have never seen before in a large city.
GRANBURY, TEXAS — The attraction to this small town when I visited a few years ago, were the 2 musical theatres that had daily performances. They were both in the Downtown square complete with retail shops and restaurants.
DALLAS, TEXAS — When I lived there many years ago it was a Downtown business district with high rise office buildings. However, on the far end called Deep Elm there were bookstores and many other attractions for people wanting to spend a quiet evening
HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS — This town has lived off it’s Downtown reputation. You can find bath houses with hot water springs complete with a massage, a famous hotel, many, many shops and even a museum and plenty of restaurants and it you like nightly entertainment.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA — People travel from all over the world to have the French Quarter and Bourbon Street experience. Close to the Downtown business district complete with the Superdome entertainment, both with famous restaurants.
These are just a few and I am sure there are many more including our own:
MONROE — The recent new developments and soon to be entertainment attraction, along with several new and already popular restaurants and small venues. This area is making a successful come-back with much more to come.
WEST MONROE — The famous Antique Alley that attracts thousands of visitors every year. The city and the Mayor have made this a high priority and continue to be successful with this re-development area.
On the Local Scene
PACKMAN BURGERS is the new restaurant in the former Sonny’s Bar-B-Q location on Constitution, West Monroe
The New DENNY’S RESTAURANT is now open on Well Road, West Monroe. It’s first day open was Monday, November 15th
CORRECTION; The SPANISH VILLA APARTMENTS reported sold last week has a new name CYPRESS PARK located on Curve Drive, Monroe
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
