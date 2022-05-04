The age old question many Americans are asking is should I rent or buy when it comes to housing?
With the current increase in housing prices many buyers have been forced out of the buying market and into the rental market. Along with rising home prices, and the constant increases in interest rates and the low inventory of homes for sale, you have an unprecedented housing crisis.
At the same time there appears to be no shortage of available rental units. The only problem is rental rates are also increasing as never seen before. The trend I am seeing is the larger the city the greater the rent increases. This is contributing to the migration of large segments of the population out of large cities into small towns or rural communities.
In class “A” properties rental rates increased at 15.5% in 2021. However, with the increase in development cost and building materials the rental rates of new units have increased even more dramatically. This has created a domino affect with all rentals, showing rate increases everywhere — making the choice to rent even more difficult.
California has reached a new level of insanity in the housing market. A 3 bedroom, 1 bath home was listed and sold for $1.2 million. A week later it sold for more than double that price $2.5 million.
A survey by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the average person will move their housing 12 times in their lifetime.
There is an investment that is 100% backed by the U.S. Government that never loses it’s value and pays 7% interest called Series I Savings Bonds. Only problem that 7% interest today may be 2% tomorrow since it has a fluctuating interest rate.
On the Local Scene
The 2 STORY OFFICE BUILDING at 301 Hudson, Monroe has sold for $285,000. The almost 4,000 sf building sold for $71.21 psf.
The eight APARTMENTS at 209 Hodge Street, West Monroe have sold for $425,000.
The eight one-bedroom, one-bath units sold for $425,000 or $53,125 per unit.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
