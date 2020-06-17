We’re back! We’re back! With some limitations and some remnants of caution businesses are re-opening, restaurants are seating and personal services are welcoming customers. Only restaurant buffets or as my friend calls them “human hog troughs”, which I love, are still closed. America is awakening from the long nightmare it has been forced to endure thanks to communist China. Like a bear, we are emerging from a long winter’s nap and are hungry to eat out and travel to see the world again.
The world of residential real estate has remained strong. The last half of May, 2020 has seen only a 5% drop in home sales in Northeast Louisiana from the same period in 2019. I have a theory of why this has occurred: While sitting at home these past few months, wife says, “I like to look at homes so why not just get out and look” — she then gets the “house buying fever” — finds the home she falls in love with and convinces husband interest rates will never be lower and the price will never be better — the rest is history.
Unfortunately, the world of commercial real estate has not experienced the same fire. Even though the stock market is doing its usual roller coaster and bank interest rates are almost nothing, the fear and uncertainty has dampened the expansion mode. This coupled with the pockets of violence and looting we see every night on TV and the insanity surrounding the “abolish the police” movement in some metropolitan areas, has together slowed the national corporation from its robust expansion mode in 2019. The sale of commercial real estate in Northeast Louisiana has experienced a drop of 47% in 2020 from the same last two-week period in May, 2019. However, that said I have experienced more activity and interest in commercial real estate in the past two weeks than in the previous three months. It appears the sleeping bear is stirring awake!
On the Local Scene
WEST MONROE PLAZA, 112 Blanchard Street, West Monroe, has sold for $4,900,000. The 68,803sf retail center sold for $71.21 psf. The tenants include Hobby Lobby, Big Lots, Southern Escape, etc.
The RESTAURANT BUILDING at 4015 Sterlington Road has sold for $565,000. The 2,446sf building sold for $565,000 or $230 psf. The building has been previously occupied by Fox’s Pizza, Catfish Charlie’s and Burger Grind.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
