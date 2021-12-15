The future is just around the corner and nothing will change more than the restaurant industry and it’s food delivery.
With less and less home cooking and more ordering meals brought to us the whole concept of restaurants and food delivery is changing. The latest concept is known as “Ghost Kitchens”.
We are all used to calling our delivery order in to our favorite restaurant and making our order. We know who we are ordering from and where they are located.
Ghost kitchens will soon change all that. These are kitchens with limited menus located in a space without seating and only carry-out, take out or delivery food orders. They may only have delivery service and be located in a virtually inaccessible space.
Their menus may be online as the only way to order. They are subject to the same health department inspections and requirements as other restaurants, with much less overhead expenses. They don’t have staffing issues since their cooks are usually the owners and delivery is contracted through one of the delivery services.
In larger cities where sidewalks are available everywhere, their most popular method of delivery is by sidewalk-robots.
The robots, known as Personal Delivery Devices can weigh up to 550 pounds and travel up to 12 mph. These autonomous delivery robots have been legalized in Pennsylvania and 12 other states.
And it is not just meals they are delivering but all kinds of orders. No tipping required.
So the next time you place a food order or another order from the local grocery, hardware, restaurant or other do not be surprised if you open the door to a talking robot.
On the Local Scene
The 30 unit APARTMENT COMPLEX at 2408 Barnett Springs Road, Ruston, has sold for $3.4 million. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments sold for $113,000 per unit.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
