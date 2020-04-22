The following is a prediction for 2020 as it affects the retail market.
We continue to see the proliferation of small retail centers with space for six to eight retailers. These are on every corner and are popular for their convenient location and ease of parking access. We will see many vacancies in these centers as small retailers struggle to survive in the current retail climate.
The large number of general merchandise stores such as Family Dollar, Dollar General and Dollar Tree will continue to grow and expand their product line to meet more and more of the consumer needs.
Remember when the mall was the place to meet, greet and shop ‘til you drop? Where you could find everything under one roof and in air-conditioned comfort. Where a million square feet of retailers were all clustered under one roof and competing for your dollars. Today those same malls are struggling to survive.
Sears, once the dominant retailer in Americ, lost its way and its customer base. In 2010 Sears had 3,500 stores and in 2020 only 182 stores remain. Walmart once was opening over 250 Supercenters a year and today only a small fraction of that number. The malls and big box free standing store space are turning into gyms, entertainment venues, expanded restaurant space, hotels and churches. One of the former malls in Shreveport is now a mega church.
In 2019 more than 9,000 retail stores closed, 5,524 closed in 2018 and 8,139 closed in 2017. Expect that trend to increase in 2020 under the current retail environment. Consumers will need to make major adjustments to shopping habits in the future.
On the Local Scene
CORRECTION: I reported last week that the former Teresa’s Flooring and mistakenly the Teacher’s Mart building on Cypress Street sold. It was the Chalkboard and Gifts that was formerly located in the building, not Teacher’s Mart. The Teacher’s Mart is located at 5701 DeSiard St., Monroe and has operated in the same location for 35 years. My apologies to the Teacher’s Mart for this mistake.
The Ink’s Firestone Building 3110 Concordia Street has sold for $260,000. The 10,900 sf building sold for $23.85 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
