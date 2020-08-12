Summer is ending, fall is coming, football is returning, jobs are coming back and Covid-19 is on the decline, the world is turning right-side-up again.
Can you imagine what life will be like without masks and social distancing? Life as we once knew it and thought it would never change has shown us how quickly our lives and our world can be turned up-side down. Who would have ever thought in January of this year that a few short months would see a such a different world?
Interest rates are remaining low while the stock market is doing its usual roller coaster up and down, inflation remains under control and unemployment continues to decline. All great signs of an economy in the process of returning to normal or at least near normal.
However you measure it the commercial real estate market is a “buyer’s market”. Especially is this true of properties that have been on the market for an extended period of time. With today’s current low interest rates and banks willing to make commercial loans along with sellers open to negotiation this is a rare opportunity for investors and developers to move.
Whether it is the low interest rates, or the fear or optimism regarding the coming presidential election or the low inflation or something else, I have quit trying to out guess the market.
Just a closing word of thanks to A.J. Burns for writing this article for the pasttwo2 weeks while I was on vacation for a few days. A.J. always does a great job with special insight into the market. Thanks A.J.!
On the Local Scene
The former MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING at 1107 Glenwood Drive and Parkwood, West Monroe has been sold for $825,000. The 6,930 sf building sold for $119 psf.
Two APARTMENT BUILDINGS with eight total apartments, 107 Parkwest Drive, West Monroe have sold for $480,000 or $60,000 p/unit.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.