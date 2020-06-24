One of the essential requirements for economic growth in an area is the infrastructure and particularly the traffic arteries.
Few can remember before the construction of I-20 when the road to Shreveport was the two-lane U.S. Hwy 80 or the construction of the divided Hwy 165 to Sterlington and points beyond North or the widening of Cypress Street (U. S. Hwy 80 West).
I have seen pictures of Lamy Lane when it was a dirt road before it became a major traffic connector. All of these have enabled economic development — both commercial and residential —in our area. Without these connectors where would Monroe, West Monroe, Ouachita Parish and Northeast Louisiana be today?
Today there are at least four DOTD projects that will impact the future economic development in our area.
• ARKANSAS ROAD, WEST MONROE — The addition of four round-abouts to this roadway will add new areas for future development. Someone said to me, “I hate round-abouts!” I do also until they are finished, because I have waited in line behind 40 cars at Forty Oaks Farm Road. A round-about will keep traffic moving and prevent this traffic back-up.
• KANSAS LANE CONNECTOR, MONROE — This long overdue project will provide access to Millhaven Road and I-20. It will enable escape from various areas of traffic congestion and provide new potential for commercial development.
• I-20 AND WELL ROAD, WEST MONROE — This $4.9 million project will provide an additional exit lane at Well Road Exit as well as a round-about for the I-20 Exit at Well Road. This will prevent the dangerous traffic back up as cars exit I-20 onto Well Road.
• FRONTAGE ROAD, MONROE — The bridge near Millhaven Exit has been closed for years preventing through traffic from Garrett Road to Millhaven. At long last this bridge has been repaired and will open soon to through traffic.
• SOUTHSIDE SERVICE ROAD BETWEEN GARRETT ROAD AND NUTLAND ROAD — How long o’ Lord how long!!! It has been planned for over 10 years and still no construction. I have been told more than once only one more hurdle. I have also been told the money is in the bank to do the construction and the engineering work is complete. How much longer before the I-20 Board takes the bids and construction commences?
On the Local Scene
A building that was a part of the HOGAN INSURANCE AGENCY 2417 N. 7th Street, West Monroe has been sold for $170,000. The 1800 sf building sold for $94 psf.
The former DeSIARD STREET SHELTER 807 DeSiard Street, Monroe has been sold for $155,000. The 5,600 sf building sold for $27.67 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
