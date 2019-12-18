Say farewell to 2019 and get ready to welcome 2020! It has been an eventful year for Northeast Louisiana. With interest rates at an historic low we are seeing some limited movement in the real estate markets, with a small increase in the price of homes and a buyer’s market that continues to resist the asking price of many higher priced homes. The commercial market is moving at a slow pace but continues to see promise of a better 2020.
The two high traffic corridors that continue to attract development are Hwy. 165 N in Monroe and Cypress Street in West Monroe. The Pecanland Mall area has also shown signs of new development in 2019. However, the Mall will continue to suffer the loss of retailers in the future such as Sears and possibly another anchor store in 2020. We should see construction started on the I-20 South Service Road across from the Mall in 2020. The completion of the Arkansas Road project in West Monroe will see only limited commercial development in the future.
This year has seen the following developments in our area:
• New Shopping Center (Ruston)
• Redevelopment of the Twin City Shopping Center (Monroe)
• 10 new Restaurants
• Five new retail stores (opened or opening soon)
• Two Activity Parks (one open and one announced)
• New Ball Park (Sterlington)
New Hotel (West Monroe under construction)
• Two new banks
• Three new car washes (two under construction and 1 planned)
• Two new Urgent Care Clinics (one under construction)
• Four 4 new office strip centers
Look for several other developments also planned for 2020
ON THE LOCAL SCENE
B & S Collision Center 2787 Hwy. 33, Ruston has sold for $720,000. The 12,000 sf building sold for $60 psf.
The VACANT BUILDING at 2206 Louisville Ave., Monroe has sold for $122,500. The 4,690 sf building sold for $26.11 psf. The building was built in 1984 as an Auto Zone Store.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
