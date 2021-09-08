Remember when we thought living in a smaller town meant a lower cost of living?
Where you may earn less but that was OK because it cost you less to live, including buying a home. Well, you need to think again! A recent study by Lending Tree revealed that a number of smaller towns have home prices as high or higher than many metropolitan cities.
The U.S. Census Bureau studied 50 towns with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 that had the highest priced homes. The nations highest priced small-town homes are in Vineyard Haven, Mass. where the median home price is $ 699,500. This is higher than the median priced home in Los Angeles where the median price is $613,400.
However, the median priced home in all of California is now over $800,000.
Breckenridge, Colorado is $579,600 compared to San Diego, Calif. at $563,700. If you really want to experience a small-town home pricing move to Aspen, Colo. where homes are priced at $1,000 post in a town of 5,000 population. A 3,000sf home will cost you $3 million.
These vacation spots of the very rich tend to drive up the price of homes such that the locals are not able to afford a home of any size. That is why some of the high-number employees such as hospitals provide housing for their employees or subsidized home purchases. These communities suffer from higher than normal population turn-over because workers find that a home purchase is either impossible or far into the future.
Compare that to our average home prices between $200,000 and $350,000. These homes average $150 to $250 psf. However, the National Association of Realtors reported that the median existing home price in June, 2021 was $363,300, a 23.4% annual average increase nationwide.
On the Local Scene
The BROOKSHIRE SUPERMARKET in the Sunshine Heights Shopping Center on Cypress at Warren Drive, West Monroe has sold to an investment group for $3,850,000. It should not affect the operation of the store as a tenant.
The former OUACHITA VALLEY CREDIT UNION 2831 Louisville Ave., Monroe has been sold for $500,000. This is the vacated building at the corner of Kilpatrick Blvd. and Louisville Ave.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
