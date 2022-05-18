As I have stated many times between the rising price of homes at close to 15% per year, the current rise in interest rates and the 8%+ inflation many home buyers are being forced out of the market. Especially is this true of first-time homebuyers.
The American Dream of home ownership has become unattainable for many in the Millennial Generation.
Even with the popularity of the 30 year mortgage and government programs such as VA, FHA and Rural Development Loans, requiring little or no down payment, the monthly mortgage payment is beyond what many of the first-time buyers can afford.
We have all heard of the Lease to Purchase program that has been around for decades and more popular in some areas of the Country than others.
It has been said that “necessity is the mother of invention” and this generation of first-time home buyers have created a way to overcome the obstacles they face.
They are willing to do what most older generations would never consider doing.
They have entered into Buy-To-Rent arrangements. They will purchase a home with the intent of renting out the basement, a bedroom or even a garage to help pay for the mortgage.
While this is not a widespread practice in America, yet it has been a common practice in England for decades.
The Millennials are used to sharing with strangers with such companies as Uber, Airbnb, the local bar and grill.
According to Zillow, in a survey on consumer housing trends, 31% of new home buyers would be willing to rent out a portion of their home for income and this number continues to rise every year.
This is caused in part because Millennials have 20% less wealth than their parents at the same age and many are still struggling to enter the American Dream of homeownership.
Did you know that during the California Gold Rush, San Francisco started out as a city literally built on ships that were repurposed as jails, houses and hotels.
An estimated 70 ships are still buried beneath what is now some of the most expensive real estate in the world.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
