As a follow up to last week’s article, on WHY NOT LOUISIANA, I read this week under the title “Red Wave” further evidence of the move by residents, corporations and businesses to the Sun Belt.
Even though it has taken more than 150 years the coastal states have lost their grip on manufacturing and other forms of commerce and they are moving South in droves.
In the post-pandemic era, the Southern states are gaining while the coastal and many northern states are losing both jobs and residents.
Why this stampede to Red States and the south? Here are just a few of those reasons:
Rampant crime where citizens don’t feel safe; sky high taxes to support their sanctuary policies; unfriendly business atmosphere; woke education taught in public schools; homeless explosion on the streets; forced unionization; rampant regulations; and so many more.
The COVID years saw all states lose jobs by the millions. The lock downs, mask requirements and government over-reach resulted in millions of Americans losing their jobs and many businesses forced to close.
Thankfully that dark period is behind us. In this post-Covid recovery time Red or Republican states are leaving behind Blue states in their dust.
Red states have added 341,000 jobs while Blue states have lost 1.3 million jobs in the same period. The biggest losers are New York, California and Illinois.
The biggest winners are all Red states Florida, Texas and North Carolina with companies such as Citadel, Boeing and Caterpillar moving south, just to name a few.
I would hope our state politicians can figure out what other southern states are doing to attract business that we are missing. We are a state rich in so many ways with a reputation for being poor. Just maybe our economic development groups need to figure this out or be replaced with one that can!
In Ruston:
SCOTT’S CATFISH AND SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 2480 Hwy. 33, Ruston has been sold for $1,100,000. The 5,824 sf restaurant sold for $188 psf.
POPEYES RESTAURANT has opened a new restaurant in Ruston on Hwy. 33
BOJANGLES, A CAJUN FRIED CHICKEN RESTAURANT has announced they are opening a new restaurant on Hwy. 33, Ruston.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
Monday’s news leak that the Biden Administration will extend the Covid-19 public-health emergency—which had been scheduled to end on Friday—for another 90 days was no surprise for a White House that seems to want a perpetual emergency.
The Biden Administration claims the declaration provides critical regulatory flexibility. But emergency-use authorizations for vaccines and treatments are governed by a separate statute. The Health and Human Services Department could also make permanent other regulation flexibility such as Medicare coverage for telehealth services.
Why keep extending the emergency? One reason is that in March 2020 Congress barred states from kicking ineligible people off Medicaid rolls during the emergency in return for more federal funding. Medicaid enrollment has ballooned to 95 million—30% of Americans are now enrolled—from 71 million in December 2019. The emergency expands Medicaid in GOP states that opted out of the ObamaCare expansion. It is also a boon for insurers in states that pay per Medicaid participant. Hospitals and physician groups support extending the emergency because they worry that state Medicaid payments will decline if the federal fillip goes away.
Another reason: Congress in March 2020 suspended food-stamp work requirements during the emergency and sweetened benefits in states that maintained their own declarations. As of April, 41.2 million Americans were receiving food stamps—an average of $228 monthly per person—which is about 4.4 million more than before the pandemic.
Yet if the White House believes Covid continues to be an emergency, why hasn’t the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Novavax vaccine? The World Health Organization green-lighted it in December. The FDA’s advisory board nearly unanimously endorsed the vaccine over a month ago, in part because its traditional technology might encourage vaccination among the hesitant.
Covid shouldn’t be an emergency only when it’s useful to expand the welfare state.
