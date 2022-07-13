Bill roark

The South is growing again!

As a follow up to last week’s article, on WHY NOT LOUISIANA, I read this week under the title “Red Wave” further evidence of the move by residents, corporations and businesses to the Sun Belt.

Even though it has taken more than 150 years the coastal states have lost their grip on manufacturing and other forms of commerce and they are moving South in droves.

In the post-pandemic era, the Southern states are gaining while the coastal and many northern states are losing both jobs and residents.

Why this stampede to Red States and the south? Here are just a few of those reasons:

Rampant crime where citizens don’t feel safe; sky high taxes to support their sanctuary policies; unfriendly business atmosphere; woke education taught in public schools; homeless explosion on the streets; forced unionization; rampant regulations; and so many more.

The COVID years saw all states lose jobs by the millions. The lock downs, mask requirements and government over-reach resulted in millions of Americans losing their jobs and many businesses forced to close.

Thankfully that dark period is behind us. In this post-Covid recovery time Red or Republican states are leaving behind Blue states in their dust.

Red states have added 341,000 jobs while Blue states have lost 1.3 million jobs in the same period. The biggest losers are New York, California and Illinois.

The biggest winners are all Red states Florida, Texas and North Carolina with companies such as Citadel, Boeing and Caterpillar moving south, just to name a few.

I would hope our state politicians can figure out what other southern states are doing to attract business that we are missing. We are a state rich in so many ways with a reputation for being poor. Just maybe our economic development groups need to figure this out or be replaced with one that can!

In Ruston:

SCOTT’S CATFISH AND SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 2480 Hwy. 33, Ruston has been sold for $1,100,000. The 5,824 sf restaurant sold for $188 psf.

POPEYES RESTAURANT has opened a new restaurant in Ruston on Hwy. 33

BOJANGLES, A CAJUN FRIED CHICKEN RESTAURANT has announced they are opening a new restaurant on Hwy. 33, Ruston.

Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.

