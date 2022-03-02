Every year since the beginning of time we experience the surge of warm weather, here in the South, which signals the beginning of spring.
The trees begin to bud, the grass starts to grow and the birds start singing once more. Something also triggers in the human spirit that its time to awake from a deep winter sleep and arise to meet new challenges and make new dreams or fulfill old ones.
This year it appears that the spring ritual is starting early. The number of both out of area and in area inquiries for real estate information is unusually high for this early in the year.
There may be several factors facilitating this, including the fact that the number of available properties on the market is down 1/3 from 2020.
This may be caused by the threat of rising interest rates in 2022 thereby increasing the sale of homes, the increase in building materials which has dramatically reduced the number of new homes under construction and the increase in home remodeling as indicated by Lowe’s reported growth in sales of 5 percent just during the 4th Quarter of 2021.
On another note, shopping malls continue to fall into disfavor with America’s shoppers, especially is this true in large cities experiencing a dramatic increase in crime.
The Magnificent Mile in Chicago where the recent sale of a vertical mall which sold for $515 million in 2008 has just sold a 50 percent interest for just $21 million or 4 percent of the former sale price.
As such known names as Macy’s and Gap joined by many other retailers, continue to vacate malls it leaves some malls with an unsustainable 50 percent vacancy. America’s shopping preference has changed since the 1960’s when malls were the shopping rage.
On the Local Scene
Chick-Fil-A on Thomas Road has purchased a portion of the adjoining First Assembly of God Church property on Glenwood Drive for $76,000.
First Baptist Church of Monroe, which recently sold their property to St. Francis Medical Center, has purchased property on Tower Drive, Monroe to build their new facility.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
