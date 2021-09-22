Since 1921 real estate investors have used the IRS “1031 like kind exchange.”
It has helped many investors build equity in properties. They can then sell and purchase a property and by rolling over their proceeds from the sale into the purchase of another property of equal or greater value, they can defer taxes until later.
This provided investors the opportunity to continue to grow their equity. Since they received no money from the sale, they paid no capital gains tax. However, when they sold and no longer wanted to invest, their taxes would come due.
Now comes the Biden Administration with their proposal to eliminate the “1031 Like Kind Exchange” Act for any sale over $500,000, as part of their “tax the rich plan.”
Any equity from the sale will be taxed at the new and higher ordinary income tax rate. If this plan is enacted I predict it will end the construction of hotels, shopping centers, large office buildings and a host of other construction projects.
By eliminating the “1031 Act” you have killed the incentive for an investor to take the risk to build new projects, since much of the profits at the sale will largely go to the government to give to those unable or unwilling to work or support the millions of illegals they have invited into our country.
These risk takers are the people, partnerships and corporations that keep the economy moving and provide facilities that all can enjoy.
If they are successful here, watch for the next proposal to include much higher taxes on your stock and mutual fund holdings as well as your savings, IRA and other accounts. All as part of the tax the rich and give to the poor plan which also includes plenty of your money for the politicians who promote this plan.
On the Local Scene
Watch for something big coming to the FORMER COKE BUILDING on Walnut Street in Downtown, Monroe
The FIESTA LINDA RESTAURANT at 3601 Pecanland Drive, Monroe has been sold. This is the building that has been four different restaurants since it was built in 2003. The 5,500 sf building sold for $850,000 or $154 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
