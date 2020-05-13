The living often do not want to think about death. This can leave the heirs in a dilemma at the death of a parent.
Because death is an unpleasant thought many refuse to recognize that none of us are going to get out of here alive. That has been the case since the beginning of time and will continue to be so, whether we like it or not. The law addressed this issue with the terms Testate or Intestate.
Joe refuses to address the issue before his death and he dies Intestate or without a Last Will and Testament. He may have verbally expressed his desires but never took the time to write them out and have it witnessed. His home, other real estate he owns and any other valuable possessions will now be left to the probate court to decide who inherits what. If Joe had died Testate or with a Will, he could have directed how his estate was settled.
The court and the existing laws, such as forced heirship, minor children, etc will dictate the division of Joe’s estate. Or if Joe had died Testate, he could have appointed a trustee with specific instructions as to the distributions to an heir or heirs with or without incentives.
However you cannot include incentives that are against “public policy” such as marrying, practicing a certain religion, etc. For instance, Joe can give a parent, a child or a spouse the Usufruct or use of the property for life or for a specified time period, after which the property will revert to the natural heirs or the named heir.
If Joe dies Testate or with a will the probate court and the appointed trustee will see that Joe’s final wishes for his estate are carried out.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
