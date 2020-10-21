What is the true value of owning a home?
Too often we think of home ownership only in terms of building equity to buy another home later in life. Most have lived through a period in time when a combination of inflation increasing the value of our home plus paying down the mortgage has created a valuable combination.
The new generation of millennial home owners may not have this same experience. The popularity of the 30-year mortgage, with lower monthly payments, has created a much slower build-up of equity along with the low inflation experienced in recent years. With a 30-year mortgage, even after paying for half the time, 15 years, the amount of the mortgage remaining is far more than one-half of the original mortgage.
Home ownership has some value in other ways than the actual sale:
• Create a Line of Credit for emergencies. Until you borrow against this Line of Credit you have no payments
• Use of the equity to pay for the cost of elderly care
• Create a Reverse Mortgage for immediate cash with no monthly payments
• Assist in the establishment of credit when needed
With the positives of home ownership comes a few negatives. Such as:
• It does not have liquidity or the ability to sell quickly at any time.
• Even if the mortgage is paid off you still have expenses such as property taxes and insurance
• Any repairs, replacement or renovation cost
With the continual increase in the cost to rent a home, the cost of owning a home grows in its appeal. At today’s low interest rates, the advent of the 30 year mortgage and government programs to lower the amount required at closing, homeownership may make more sense today than at any time in history.
On the Local Scene
The former RED CROSS BUILDING at 414 Breard Street, Monroe has been sold for $295,000. The 5,000 sf building sold for $59 psf.
The APPLIANCE PARTS BUILDING at 500 Pine Street, Monroe has been sold for $175,000. The 12,930 sf building sold for $13.50 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
