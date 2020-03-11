Once more this week as a home seller let’s try and think like a buyer. Just because we have lived in a home for an extended period of time, we often become oblivious to its faults. We think a buyer will not notice because we don’t. Wrong they will!
As a buyer I am not interested in your personal items or pictures. This reminds me back when I was still selling homes, a lady called and wanted to see a particular home. I set the appointment and we began our tour of the home with the seller away. When we came to the master bedroom on the ceiling above the bed was a full-sized picture of the wife fully naked. Hoping the lady interested in the home did not notice I quickly opened the master closet door and you guessed it, there the husband was in a photo without a stitch on. Needless to say, the prospective buyer was too embarrassed to make an offer.
Once again as a home seller let’s think like a home buyer:
• FIRST IMPRESSIONS ARE MOST IMPORTANT A flower bed over-grown with weeds, a falling apart concrete driveway or cluttered front yard are all signals to a buyer that a seller is not paying attention to that first impression. An overstuffed room appears smaller than it is, as well as a dimly lit room, and for a buyer that can be an instant turn off. An over filled closet can make it appear too small and a king bed in a queen-sized room will make the room appear inadequate.
• DON’T VOLUNTEER UNNEEDED INFORMATION If there is a broken window pane the buyer should be told. If the sun bakes the patio and makes it unbearable in the evening the buyer will discover it on his own. If the neighbor is a pedophile the buyer must know but if he is only a pain and disagreeable maybe he will like his new neighbor better than his current one.
• MAKE SOMETHING UNIQUE ABOUT YOUR HOME Do something that will help the buyer remember your home over others he has looked at. A garden spot, a workshop, a lake view, a fish picture caught from your lake, a park next door, a walking trail from your backyard, a deck, an outdoor cooking area, etc., etc.
On the Local Scene
The FORMER ULM FOUNDATION BUILDING 3601 DeSiard, Monroe has sold for $460,000. The 6,972 sf building sold for $66 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
