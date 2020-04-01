What a difference only a few days can make in our lives! Four weeks ago, the economy was humming along at an unprecedented pace, the stock market was racing to new highs and there was generally a good optimism everywhere. We were waiting for March Madness to kick off, a new baseball season to begin and the Masters Golf Tournament to start.
Then came something called the Coronavirus and like a light switch, the lights one by one were turned off and we were left in the dark, wondering when the lights would come back on and we would get back to normal. Worst of all nobody had the answer!
How does all of this affect the real estate market? Will buyers disappear or will they respond to the new uncertainties by moving forward? I looked at the real estate sales for the three weeks in March 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The sales were almost the same. However, these were sales that had entered into contracts to purchase 45 to 90 days before and were just now closing. The real impact will not be felt for another 60 to 90 days when contracts entered into during the first three weeks in March are ready to close. I have personally closed almost $1 million in commercial sales during this time period and have not experienced any buyers reluctant to close. The true picture of the affect on the real estate market will only become clear in the next few months.
On the Local Scene
The RIVERSCAPE CONDOMINIUMS 223 South Grand (at Grammont Street), Monroe has sold for $1,397,950. The sale was for 6 condominiums that sold for $232,991 per unit.
The 15-UNIT APARTMENT COMPLEX 901-929 S. Barnett Springs Road, Ruston has sold for $1,800,000 or $120,000 per unit.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
