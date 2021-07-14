Last week I asked the question, “Why do neighborhoods experience transition?”
Rarely do we see older neighborhoods hold their value. Perhaps the exception to that rule is the Garden District in Monroe which has tended to hold it’s value over a period of decades.
However, in general a subdivision will increase in value 25 years and deteriorate in value thereafter. Part of that has to do with construction changes and interior design changes. For example, the popularity of wallpaper and carpet has changed over the years as have ceiling heights and roof lines. These have all played a part in neighborhood transition and families moving.
But this is not the root cause of why we see areas that have gone through massive deterioration. Where area homes have been boarded up and eventually demolished. I suggest there are three reasons this occurs:
• GENERATIONAL POVERTY An acceptance of values and a life style that flows from one generation to another. Most of us are somewhat a mirror of what our parents were. However, where education is devalued, crime is revered and illegal drugs are common it is hard for children to break this cycle. That said some our most productive citizens have broken their cycle and become valued members of society.
• CULTURAL DIFFERENCES We all come from different backgrounds and may have difficulty understanding and accepting cultural differences. For example, we mostly worship along cultural lines, live in similar homes and socialize with those of like value and culture. That is not to say one is more important that the other but they may be dramatically different, such as New York City from Monroe.
• GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION For those who think government has the answer, a friend spoke of his China experience were 8 to 10 people lived in a one-bedroom apartment and all went to a government job. Today even in America a presidential candidate has proposed a government check to “everyone unable or unwilling to work”. Wherever you find generational government assistance to the able bodied it destroys upward mobility. It often provides a minimal support that is subsidized by crime, drugs and fraud. It is this culture of dependence that will in time destroy any neighborhood, society or nation.
On the Local Scene
The former MOEBIZ BUILDING at 3177 Sterlington Road (Hwy. 165 N) has been sold for $450,000. The 6,870 sf building was sold for $65.50 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.