America is headed for uncharted waters! What will we look like, not tomorrow, but in two or four years?
Change takes time and is almost imperceptible to the uninformed. Often as long as change does not adversely affect our lives, it is acceptable until it does and becomes irreversible. Some change is both good and unavoidable.
Most of us would not like to return to the home phone with (if you can remember) a four-party line or a car that was built for 10 miles per gallon and would only last for 40,000 miles. Other changes are questionable at the time but prove harmless. Still others we are left questioning, were they planned or just coincidental, such as a pandemic in an election year brought by an enemy of America.
Let’s take a moment to examine the elements of possible change and how they may affect the world of real estate.
• INFLATION Will my home or investment be worth more in the future? Maybe, but the personal affect will be negligible. If my home is worth more, the food and other necessities I buy will also cost more. I have seen 12% inflation and what it does is not pretty. Most are predicting “run-away” inflation if we continue to spend and print money without controls.
• INTEREST RATES I have also seen 18% to 20% interest rates where owner financing was almost the only option for purchasing real estate. The return on saved money was at 15%. Great if you had any but terrible if you needed any.
• STOCK MARKET This is somewhat unpredictable, but in the past, it has depressed the Market. Why invest in the Market when you can earn up to 15% at the bank?
On the Local Scene
OCHSNER CLINIC will open at 207 Thomas Road, West Monroe in the former Orange Leaf space
The former LINH JOHN’S MARINE 7423 Hwy. 165 N., Monroe has been sold for $825,000. The 19,350 sf facility on 1.89 acres sold for $42.60 psf of building area.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
