By the time you are reading this the election will be over… or not! The results will be known...or not! It may be days or weeks or even months before we know the full results. Will we have riots in the streets, violence in the suburbs or a return to civility and peace? Your guess is as good as mine. One thing is for certain we live in uncertain and unpredictable times.
You would think with an almost certain path to economic recovery, our strong military, our soldiers coming home, historic peace accords in the Middle East, a soon vaccine for the virus and many other positives, we Americans would be ecstatic with the current environment. But somehow that continues to evade many Americans!
On the real estate front, we live in historic and unprecedented times. Interest rates are at an all- time low but for how long, no one knows.
This fact alone has spurred investors and developers to pursue projects that have long been in the planning stage. I constantly remind sellers that an increase in interest rates may make their property less valuable because a buyer can pay less if his debt service increases.
For a buyer an interest rate increase may mean his numbers don’t work any more because he has to pay more for his mortgage. With this in mind, the commercial and investment market has been very active. Some investors are buying to warehouse property for a future development down the road.
On the Local Scene
THE PEAKS OF RUSTON is a 36-unit PUD (Planned Unit Development) to be constructed on West Alabama in Ruston. The 18-duplex development will include pavilion, walking trail, etc. The 7 acre site sold for $625,000 or $89,285 p/acre.
The building that was demolished and land prepared for new construction at the CORNER OF CYPRESS AND LEE STREET, WEST MONROE will be a new tire store. An existing tire store on Cypress will relocate in this new building.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.