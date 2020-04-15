Many people sit at home wondering when this will all end and life become normal again, watching the news, old TV movies, and past sporting events “ad nauseam”, knowing all the time that the day will come when life as we knew it will return.
For many of us this may be the most time off we will ever experience in our lifetime and just maybe there is a more productive way to use it. Instead of pondering with regret the current situation perhaps there is much that we can accomplish.
We all have home improvement projects that we have put off for years because we didn’t have the time. Well that time may well be NOW!
These projects may make your home more sellable and more valuable in the future and if not, at least more livable.
Let me just list a few:
PAINT A ROOM What better time to give that dingy room a new face lift, maybe even change the color or make an accent wall. With little cost and little effort, you can make a room or several rooms shine. This will help you sell in the future, if that is your plan.
ORGANIZE Perhaps a storage room, a closet, a laundry room, an attic space or etc. Maybe re-arrange a living room or a bedroom. I know, like my wife, you need to have the spirit move you, but if not force yourself to do it anyway. Life has a way of getting cluttered with things we don’t need. So, clean it out, throw it away or give it to one of the many organizations that would love to have your donations.
GROW A GARDEN Pick a spot with plenty of sunshine, till it up, prepare the soil and plant the vegetables you like the most. If that is too much work plant your garden in pots you probably already have. Either way in a few months you will reap the benefit of time well spent.
LANDSCAPE I drove around recently and noticed homes for sale. I also noticed that many had overgrown flowerbeds that were more weeds than flowers. If I were a potential buyer that may tell me that the home was also neglected. Nothing can turn a buyer off on a home more than a first impression of a former flower bed now become nothing more than a weed bed! Add additional plants or trees to make the outside of your home more appealing and more sellable.
Use this time wisely, be safe and I will see you after life returns to normal!!!
On the Local Scene
Former LCR Plumbing Building 115 McMillan Road, West Monroe has sold for $900,000. The 20,750 sf building sold for $43.37 psf.
Former Teresa’s Flooring and Teacher’s Mart 2202-2204 Cypress Street, West Monroe has sold for $195,000 or $9.93 psf. The building is currently being demolished.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
