What do they know that we don’t? I often hear our area is dead and there is nothing new going on!
Then I look around and see commercial activity everywhere. Let’s count some of the new developments: Denny’s Restaurant, Comfort Inn and Suites Hotel, Bojangles Restaurant, Freddy’s Steakburger (opening soon), a new Wendy’s Restaurant, a relocated Pizza Hut, Golden Corral (re-opened), Andy’s Custard, QT Truck Stop, Buc-ee’s Country Store and Gas Station, The Surge and West Monroe Sports Center — just to name a few. All of this in spite of high interest rates, high inflation and a shaky economy.
I have seen this all before. In the 1980’s Tri State Properties was managing a 300-unit apartment complex in Lafayette, when one of the first “Great Recessions” hit the economy. The owners of the four-plex units who had paid $100,000 to $125,000 a few years before, turned their units back to the banks. The banks panicked and were selling a four-plex unit for $25,000. Eventually all the four-plex units were sold to investors who had confidence the market and economy would return to normal. And were they ever right!
Within five years the same four-plex they purchased for $25,000 was selling for $150,000.
I see the same parallel today. Those who have confidence that the economy will return to normal are moving forward with new developments that along with the fact that they have accumulated so much cash and credit while laying low during the pandemic years they are ready for expansion. Besides many have learned the hard lesson that real estate may have an occasional down side, but in the long run it is a staple investment.
On the Local Scene
CORRECTION: I previously reported that the NORTHEAST BAPTIST SCHOOL, 5525 I-20 Service Road, West Monroe was purchasing the RIDGE AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH, 1009 Ridge Avenue, West Monroe. The church is actually donating the church facilities to the school. The school will then pay for all the renovations required to meet the state requirements for a school facility. Ridge Avenue Baptist Church will continue to meet in the church facilities.
PORTICO RESTAURANT, 2230 Tower Drive, Monroe has been sold. The building was sold to an investor and the Portico Restaurant will continue it’s operation in this location. The 3,785 sf restaurant sold for $1,380,000 or $364 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
