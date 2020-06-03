As America slowly emerges from this pandemic nightmare and the sleeping giant of the economic world regains its strength, we are all asking what does the future hold?
While the big box stores such as Target, Walmart, etc. have continued business with some limitations, it is the small businesses such as the Hair salons, the Flower Shops, the Restaurants etc. that are the backbone of our economy, that have suffered the most. Many will not survive and others will struggle for several years to recover their economic losses.
Depending on whether you are a pessimist or an optimist and the glass is half empty or half full you will view the future in much different terms. Again, depending on who you believe we will have hyper-inflation, economic recession or depression, an economic boom or a slow recovery. If the past is any indication and history shows us the way, this period in time will be only a blip on our economic radar in the years to come. We will have learned many lessons and hopefully the past will not repeat itself in the future.
As we contemplate the future of the real estate world and more particularly the commercial real estate world what can we expect? With the increased availability of properties and lease spaces combined with the historical low interest rates and property owners needing to lease or sell their property we may be living in the opportune time to expand, open or invest. The following are the current commercial real estate interest rates for new loans:
CONVENTIAL LOAN RATES — 5 Year fixed rate 2.7 %
PRIVATE BANKING RATES — 5 Year fixed rate 1.9%
SBA 504 LOAN RATES — 10 year fixed rate 2.6%
USDA LOAN RATES — 10 year floating rate 3.2% - 6.2%
BRIDGE LOAN RATES — up to 36 months floating rate 4.1% - 10.1%
CONSTRUCTION LOAN RATES — up to 36 months floating rate 4.1% - 8.1%
MEZZANINE LOAN — 10 year 5.7% fixed rate (second-lien position)
CONVENTIONAL MULTIFAMILY LOAN RATES — 3 year fixed rate 1.7 % / 15 year fixed rate 2.7 %
Some of the above rates are based on the economic strength of the borrower, the location of the property and/or the expected proforma of the project.
On the Local Scene
JOHNNY’S PIZZA is opening a new restaurant on N. 18th Street, Monroe next to Regions Bank which will be moving to the Premier Tower on N. 18th Street, Monroe.
The FORMER RITE AID/WALGREENS BUILDING 7836 DeSiard Street, Monroe has been sold for $450,000. The 11,100 sf building sold for $40.54 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
