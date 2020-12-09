I have recently been asked, in my opinion, “what sells real estate”? What can a seller expect from his realtor when he places his property for sale? That now becomes a trick question with no clear answer. The seller wants his property sold. The realtor wants to sell his property. They may both share the credit if it sells and share the blame if it does not. There are many twists and turns in this process such as pricing, marketing, negotiation, etc. If the seller says I want this price and won’t take a penny less and the property is over-priced, the prospect of a sale is greatly diminished in the realtor’s mind but not in the seller’s mind. To the seller if the realtor would just do their job it would sell and so he moves from realtor to realtor until he admits there is a problem and either reduces the price to what the market is willing to pay or takes the property off the market.
Most realtors are highly trained, experienced negotiators and experts in determining the price range a property will sell for. A seller who will not listen is a fool and will not like the end result. So why will a realtor list a property grossly over-priced?
He hopes the seller will come to his senses and reduce his price to a sellable level. Judging a seller’s motivation to sell may be as important as the pricing. Give me a highly motivated seller with an over priced property over a seller with little or no motivation and a slightly over priced property.
Let me share with you my observations over many years, on the prospect of a property selling:
• Underpriced 95% or above
• Priced Right 90%
• Overpriced but negotiable 75%
• Overpriced and not negotiable 40% or less
On the Local Scene
The closed former HOTEL AND BINGO HALL on RWE Jones Dr. at I-20, Grambling has sold for $450,000. The 72-unit motel and bingo hall included five acres at this exit off I-20.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.